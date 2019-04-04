Nevada AG files brief supporting reproductive rights

CARSON CITY — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, along with 20 other state attorneys general, has filed a amicus brief in the legal fight between Kentucky and reproductive rights advocates. Ford leads the coalition.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin attempted to use a state law that requires abortion clinics to have a written agreement with an ambulance service and hospital in case of emergency to shut down the state’s only abortion clinic.

A district court judge found the law unconstitutional, as it placed an undue burden on women seeking to access reproductive health care.

The brief argues that a state cannot rely on reproductive health clinics in other states, an argument the Bevin administration has made.

According to a statement from Ford’s office, allowing a state to rely on neighboring states for reproductive health care could have “unintended consequences” due to increased demand.

“I’m proud to lead a multi-state effort to protect women’s access to healthcare services,” Ford said in a statement. “Today’s brief impacts states like Nevada because neighboring states could use our status as a state that allows reproductive healthcare services to restrict a woman’s constitutional right to these services in her own state.”

The issue is in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit.

Ford has said in the past that reproductive rights are a priority for his office.