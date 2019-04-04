Rebels looking to bring defensive edge to spring showcase

The 2019 football season is going to be a pivotal one for UNLV football, with big-picture implications hanging over every game. Heck, there will be tension looming over every play.

But Saturday’s spring showcase isn’t really about that. The intra-squad scrimmage will be the fans’ first chance to see the team in a competitive setting since the Rebels’ rousing, season-ending victory over UNR in November, and the goal on Saturday will be to keep those good vibes rolling. The easiest way to do that is by moving the ball, hitting on some big plays and scoring some crowd-pleasing touchdowns. Do that, and people will leave happy.

For senior cornerback Jericho Flowers, it will be his job to send them home disappointed.

Though the atmosphere surrounding the showcase (noon, Johann Memorial Field) will be light and breezy, Flowers said he expects the defense to play with the same intensity they’ve shown in every spring practice over the last month.

“Throughout all spring ball the defense has been showing up big,” Flowers said. “We’ve been doing a great job, so if we go out there and play our game, I’d say honestly the defense is going to win.”

UNLV’s defense faltered last season, allowing 37.2 points per game. During one six-game stretch that sunk the season, the Rebels allowed 45.8 points per contest and lost all six contests.

Flowers is one of a half-dozen returning starters from that unit. Under normal circumstances, bringing so many players back from a defense that underperformed to that extent would be a red flag, but Flowers believes that another year of experience and continuity will lead to improved results.

“As a defense we’re playing more together,” he said. “We get through adversity. When bad things happen we’re trying to stay together and fight through it. We’ve gotten better at communication. Basically everybody came back this year, so we’re just trying to get smarter and stronger.”

Also returning is second-year defensive coordinator Tim Skipper. With another year to implement his system — and so many returners with experience playing in it — Skipper should have the Rebels’ defense ready to hit the ground running when training camp opens in the summer.

But that’s a long way off. For now, Flowers and the rest of the defense is just hoping for an ugly, defensive-minded spring showcase.

Showcase details

Admission to the spring showcase is free, as is parking outside Johann Memorial Field. After the game, fans are welcome to stay for an autograph session with players and coaches. Fans will also be able to take photos with the Fremont Cannon.

