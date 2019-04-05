100 arrests a month: DUI unit making inroads in fight against impaired driving

In recent years, a third of local roadway fatalities may have not occurred if motorists involved hadn’t taken the wheel after boozing or getting high.

But for those who don’t heed the warnings, the DUI Strike Team is out patrolling Clark County streets, looking to spot, handcuff and haul off motorists before they crash and change or end lives.

And the Metro Police officers and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers who comprise the team are effective, tallying 535 arrests since the effort’s inception in late October.

Since then, only one DUI-related death has been reported on Metro-patrolled roads during the team’s shifts, Capt. Nick Farese said. Overall, fatal crashes blamed on impairment in Las Vegas have been cut by about a half.

“Every single night that they’re out there, they’re making an impact,” said Andrew Bennett with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

To commemorate the milestone, officers in their tan uniforms — and troopers in their dark grays — flanked officials who touted their efforts on Wednesday afternoon at Metro’s south valley traffic bureau.

A pair of covert cruisers the team uses — whose law enforcement insignias are only visible upon a close look — bookended the officers, who stood tall and in formation.

A large van that serves as an operation and holding station was parked behind them, sporting a hashmark for each arrest.

The team is dispatched to locations known for impaired driving and during times of prevalence.

Five hundred arrests mean that the lives of 500 motorists and the people they encountered in traffic were spared from serious injury or death, Capt. Farese said.

But the presentation wasn’t a celebration, he added.

“We’ve already lost too many lives to roadway violence,” said the captain, who regularly takes to social media when his Metro traffic-fatality team investigates another “senseless death.”

In the videos, he usually appears sad, angered and frustrated, noting that there’s no excuse for such behavior, either driving impaired or letting others do so. “Some people in our community tolerate driving impaired” even as law enforcement continues to try to curb the behavior.

In 2018, 226 people were killed in Clark County crashes, including 8-year-old Levi Echenique, a church-loving blond boy who was on his way to school, according to state data.

Another report released in January noted that alcohol contributed to 32 deaths; 28 others were attributed to drugs, mostly pot.

Bennett, who at one point during the presentation pointed at each trooper and officer, naming them, said that choosing to ignore the law is not a simple mistake or an accident, but a gamble of life.