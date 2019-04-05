Police: Man held in attempted sex assault at Spring Valley business

METRO POLICE

A man walked into a south valley business Thursday evening, asked to use the bathroom, then beat and tried to rape a female employee who was working alone, according to Metro Police.

About 24 hours later — less than two hours after Metro asked the public’s help to locate Armando Mejia — the 46-year-old was in police custody.

Officers responded at about 5:20 p.m. to a business in the 6100 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Jones Boulevard, where the woman reported an assault, police said.

She told sex crimes investigators that Mejia entered the business and asked to use the bathroom, police said.

And entering, but exited shirtless and grabbed the victim, pulling her into the bathroom, police said. As he was trying to sexually assault her, “the victim fought the suspect and he eventually punched her in the face and left the business on foot.”

The victim was treated for minor injuries at University Medical Center. It wasn’t clear how Mejia was identified, and details about his arrest, announced at about 5 p.m. Friday, were not provided.

About an hour and a half earlier, Metro had blasted out photos of Mejia, who is seen shirtless roaming through the back of an apparent business.

Clark County Detention Center logs indicate Mejia hadn't been booked as of 8 p.m.