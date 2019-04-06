Nadler, Schiff must testify

Robert Mueller, a well-known and respected prosecutor, along with 19 highly proficient prosecutors, did not find evidence of collusion between the president of the United States and Russia after 22 months of investigation.

At least two congressmen have claimed for more than two years that the president is a traitor. Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., claim to have evidence that would prove the president was working with the Russians.

An easy solution for the Democrats and the American public would be to have Nadler and Schiff appear under oath in a pubic hearing to reveal the information they claim they have.

The major question that comes forth is: Did Robert Mueller and his counsel interview, under oath, Nadler, Schiff or any of the other Democrats or Republicans that have called the president a puppet of the Russians?