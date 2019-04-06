We have reason not to trust Barr

On June 8, 2018, William Barr, at the time a private citizen but also the former attorney general for President George H.W. Bush, issued a 19-page memo to senior Justice Department officials telling lawmakers he did not believe President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice. Barr went on to say that the obstruction of justice investigation was fatally misconnected.

On March 22, Barr, as Trump’s attorney general, read the newly released Mueller report and wrote a four-page report stating that he found no evidence of obstruction of justice by Trump — echoing the conclusion he’d drawn nine months before seeing the report.

Barr, being grilled by members of Congress during his confirmation hearing for the attorney general position, said he would give a fair and impartial review of the Mueller report before making a decision on it.

Is that what we got?