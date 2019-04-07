Awards ballot: What postseason honor could Vegas’ Mark Stone be up for?

Editor’s Note: Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association are voting this week for the NHL postseason awards. The Sun’s Justin Emerson, because he started covering the Golden Knights once the season already started, is unable to vote this year. But, if he did, here’s how his ballot would look for the major awards.

Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP)

1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

2. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

3. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

4. Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

5. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

The argument that a player has to be on a winning team in order to get Hart consideration is flawed. You can say the award says, “most valuable to his team,” and if that is the case, how valuable could Connor McDavid really be if the Oilers miss the playoffs by a mile? If the Oilers have a good goalie and defense, that doesn’t make McDavid any more valuable. You could even argue that the Oilers being so bad helps his case. Where would they be without him?

But in the end, Nikita Kucherov is the best player on one of the best teams to grace the league in a quarter-century. He not only led the league in points, but had more than anyone in 23 years. A historic season deserves to be rewarded.

Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year)

1. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

2. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

3. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

4. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

5. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes

Pettersson has had a lock on the award since February, leading all rookies with 28 goals and 66 points, and by significant margins. He led the Canucks in points despite missing 11 games and no rookie skater held a candle to him.

The only competition came from a goalie, and if Binnington had played all season, he would have a strong case. He led the league among goalies who played more than twice with a 1.85 goals-against average and turned in a .928 save percentage that was in the top five.

James Norris Memorial Trophy (Defenseman of the Year)

1. Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames

2. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

3. Morgan Reilly, Toronto Maple Leafs

4. John Carlson, Washington Capitals

5. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

This was another two-horse race. Burns had the edge in points, though Giordano had more goals. Burns was better on the power play; Giordano on the penalty kill. Giving the award to either makes a ton of sense.

But Giordano had more than double the points of any other blueliners on his team. He led all defensemen in even-strength points, short-handed points and short-handed goals. More important, he helped revive the Flames to home ice through the Western Conference playoffs.

Vezina Trophy (Goalie of the Year)

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

2. Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

3. Frederick Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs

4. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

5. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

The Lightning have been the best team in the offensive zone this year, the neutral zone, the defensive zone and particularly the goal crease. Vasilevskiy turned in a 2.40 goals-against average and .925 save percentage — both top-10 in the league. It shouldn’t be a determining factor but Vasilevskiy is 4-1 in the shootout, the best winning percentage of any goalie this year.

Binnington was superb this year, and a full season of his play would merit a unanimous Vezina. But it’s hard to give him the award when he has played half as much as some of the league’s other goalies.

Frank J. Selke Trophy (Best Defensive Forward)

1. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

2. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

4. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

5. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Stone seemingly is never in the wrong spot in his own zone, leading the NHL takeaways by a significant margin — Stone has 122; Aleksander Barkov has 100. When Stone was with Ottawa, his relative Corsi was an absurd 11.3, and maintained a strong pace on a far superior Golden Knights team.

This award typically goes to a center, and typically the one with the best faceoff percentage. The last time a winger won was Jere Lehtinen in 2003, and it takes some kind of season for a winger to break through. Stone is having that kind of season.

Jack Adams Award (Coach of the Year)

1. Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning

2. Barry Trotz, New York Islanders

3. Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

4. Bill Peters, Calgary Flames

5. Rick Tocchet, Arizona Coyotes

This award may be one of the most contentious. The Islanders were bad last year and lost their best player. Then, Barry Trotz came in and they got better. Trotz’s system helped turn to career journeymen into a Vezina candidate in goal, as the shots on goal allowed dropped from a league-worst 35.6 last season to 30.9 this year.

But we may not see another team like the Lightning for decades. They have the best power play in the league and one of the best penalty kills. Their goal differential is an absurd plus-103. It takes a special talent to manage all that talent, even if Cooper didn’t make the players what they are. Arguments for Trotz are legitimate, but Cooper’s work behind the bench in Tampa Bay has been masterful.