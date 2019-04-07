Border crisis cries out for human decency

As a nation of immigrants, it’s devastating how harmful our immigration system has become. Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to lock up asylum-seekers, families fleeing violence in their home countries and longtime members of our communities who just want to stay with their families. No matter where you live, the fact that your tax dollars are bankrolling family separation and detention should be nothing short of alarming.

That’s why I recently joined more than 500 other students and young adults from across the country in Washington recently to urge our elected officials to meaningfully address the humanitarian crisis along our southern border. Our delegation from Nevada was led by the co-presidents of Black Lives Matter UNLV, D’Vyne Adams and Gaby Soto Espinosa. It was so inspiring to be part of a group of impassioned advocates from diverse backgrounds and all walks of life, speaking up on this issue, because our punitive immigration system negatively affects all of us.

If Nevada’s congressional delegates are serious about immigration reform, they must reject increased funding for ICE, invest in alternatives to detention, expand accountability and end this crisis. That’s not funding for a wall or support for a contrived “national emergency.” That’s once again treating people with humanity and decency.