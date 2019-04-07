Golden Knights to open postseason on Wednesday in San Jose

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Vegas Golden Knights have known for awhile that they would open the postseason against the San Jose Sharks. Now we know when.

The Western Conference quarterfinals will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in San Jose, the league announced this morning. Games 1 and 2 will be at SAP Center, followed by Games 3 and 4 at T-Mobile Arena. If necessary, Games 5 and 7 will be in San Jose, and Game 6 will be in Las Vegas.

Here is the full schedule:

Game 1 — Wednesday; Golden Knights at Sharks, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 — Friday; Golden Knights at Sharks, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 — Sunday, April 14; Sharks at Golden Knights, 7 p.m.

Game 4 — Tuesday, April 16; Sharks at Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) — Thursday, April 18; Golden Knights at Sharks, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary) — Sunday, April 20; Sharks at Golden Knights, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary) — Tuesday, April 22; Golden Knights at Sharks, TBD

All first-round games will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet locally and on NBC Sports Network outside the area. All games will be available on radio at Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes Las Vegas 1460 AM.

The winner of the series will play the winner of the series between the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche. If the Flames win, Calgary will host the first two games, and if the Avalanche win, the Golden Knights-Sharks winner will open the series at home.