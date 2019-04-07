Chef Lorena Garcia reflects on two years in Las Vegas with Chica

David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau

Chica opened at the Venetian almost two years ago, bringing a diverse array of Latin and South American flavors to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time. Mexican cuisine has become a standard offering at casino resorts, but celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, who you might recognize from “Top Chef Masters” or her weekly cooking show on Univision, teamed with 50 Eggs Inc. owner John Kunkel (also of the Yardbird restaurant next door) to create a menu full of dishes from Venezuela, Peru, Brazil and Argentina.

“It’s been challenging and at the same time very rewarding,” Garcia says of the evolution of Chica’s menu. “It’s been a wonderful experience and we continue to grow and the menu continues to evolve. It’s about wording and how we describe the dishes so they’re more approachable for everyone while still keeping our standards high.”

Located in the Venetian’s restaurant row and constantly flooded with conventioneers during the week, Chica is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and the latest menu changes include some fun additions to the breakfast offerings: the Benedict Cazuela, poached eggs with Peruvian-style potatoes, cheese arepas and house-made chorizo; Chica Pop Tarts, essentially crispy empanadas with different fillings; and Mexican fried chicken and waffles with poblano peppers and agave syrup.

“The comments I hear from every table is just how flavorful the food is,” Garcia says. “It’s about the approach to each ingredient and letting people know we don’t open cans, everything is made from scratch. There’s something to be said that we have a masa program and [we] make the tortillas. Those are the little details that make a huge difference.”

Chica opened at the beginning of a wave of new restaurants coming to the Venetian and Palazzo resorts serving unique and exotic cuisines from all over the world, including Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill, Once and Mott 32.

“When we were granted this space I was so blessed and grateful and honored because there were many big brands coming after this prime location,” Garcia says. “We had to be up to par to fit the standards, which are very high. They’re going for it here.”

Chica is open for breakfast Monday-Friday from 8 to 11 a.m., lunch Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., brunch on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner Sunday-Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight.