Motorcyclist dies in east Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was fatally injured in a crash with a minivan on an east valley roadway Saturday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a 2006 Toyota Sienna and the 2015 Kawasaki Ninja were heading south on Hollywood Boulevard, police said.

The fatal impact occurred when the rider of the bike tried to “overtake” the minivan’s right side as it attempted to make a right turn on Turtle Hill Road, south of Stewart Avenue, police said.

The motorcyclist was “redirected,” and then thrown from the bike, which went on to slam against a vehicle parked on a driveway, police said.

The man, only publicly identified as a 26-year-old Henderson resident, died at University Medical Center despite “all lifesaving measures,” police said.

Evidence at the scene of the wreck, video footage and witness statements helped Metro piece together the investigation, which was ongoing, police said.

The minivan driver, who was not impaired, and he and his passenger were uninjured, police said.

This was the 30th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.