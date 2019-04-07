Police: Las Vegas toddler dies after falling into pool

Metro Police on Saturday were probing the death of a toddler who was pulled from a swimming pool at a central valley house.

The tragedy prompted Metro Lt. Allen Larsen to warn the public about the dangers to children this upcoming swimming season.

Medics were summoned at about 2:40 p.m. to a neighborhood in the 1900 block of Smith Street, in the proximity of Lake Mead Boulevard and Michael Way, Larsen said.

The young child, who was unconscious, was rushed to an area hospital where the toddler was declared dead, he said.

Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives were investigating, Larsen said, as is customary in all child deaths.

In a statement, Larsen said: “As pool season approaches, it’s important to remind all parents and caretakers of small children of the importance of utilizing proper safety, and an abundance of caution (needed) when it comes to small children in the area of pools and hot tubs.”

Further details were not provided.