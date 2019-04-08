Bruce Deifik, former Greenspun Corporation president, dies in Colorado

Bruce Deifik, former president of The Greenspun Corporation, died Sunday in Denver after he suffered a cardiac arrest and crashed his vehicle, authorities in Colorado said. He was 64.

After attending a Colorado Rockies game, Deifik was driving at low speed in downtown Denver when he had the medical episode, drove over a sidewalk and hit a light pole, Deifik’s family said.

An ambulance crew found him unconscious and took him to Saint Joseph Hospital, where an emergency room crew tried to revive him, the family said. He was pronounced dead about 10:30 p.m.

“Bruce was a very dear friend,” said Brian Greenspun, the Sun’s owner and publisher. “All of us are very, very sorry and grieving the sudden and tragic news. Besides being our friend, he was an essential business associate, especially during the economic collapse in 2008. Bruce helped lead my family through some very tough times. I know I speak for his many Las Vegas friends as we express our condolences to his wonderful family.”

In 2006, Deifik became president and CEO of American Nevada, the real estate development arm of the Greenspun family of companies. In 2008, he was elevated to president of The Greenspun Corporation. He left the group in late 2011.

Deifik was also the former owner of the Ocean Resort Casino in New Jersey.

His wife, Nancy Deifik, requested privacy for the family.