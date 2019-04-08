Climate change will sink GOP

To see how the Republican Party will do in the next presidential election, look at what the president and Republican-controlled Senate have said and done about climate change.

Republicans have doubled down on their denial of global warming and its consequences. They have completely swallowed their own lies, and are taking no steps whatsoever. I ask them one question: What if science is right and you are wrong?

Republicans can be wrong about their failure to accept gun control measures, about ensuring equal citizenship rights for all minorities, about the need for real health insurance protection for all, and about myriad other issues that will cause them to lose elections. This country can make up for such failures by voting politicians out office.

Climate change is not such an issue. The rising temperature of this planet has already caused death and destruction. The adverse effects will only continue to grow exponentially. This means that failure of any remedial action by those in control will mean much more than simple loss of an election â€” it will mean precious time lost to protect humanity.