Gaming can pay more for schools

As the debates go on in Carson City, it’s apparent that no one really takes the education of Clark County children seriously. Both sides debate funding per pupil but scoff at the idea of payingteachers a livable wage. The promises of a 3 percent raise for teachers was a good start and campaign platform, but now the district fights tooth and nail to punish their workers unless the Legislature ponies up more cash.

What I don’t hear from any lawmaker is “Let’s raise the gaming tax to help bolster our schools and educate our future workers.” With the lowest gaming tax in the country, even a 1-2 percent hike would generate millions. Not one legislator has the backbone to even suggest this as it would be political suicide.

When will someone take a stand and ask for a gaming tax increase? When will the state agree to a lottery with funds dedicated to education and infrastructure? Our casino industry has no problem paying over 26 percent in gaming tax to operate in Louisiana but won’t consider any increase locally to help in building a better workforce here.