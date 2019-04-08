It’s time for new, young leaders

We of the older generation need to step aside and let younger people run this country. They have to clean up our messes like the national debt, global warming, polluted oceans and crumbling infrastructure.

Perhaps we should require all elected officials to retire by age 65. As we get older, we tend to vote party instead of for the best person for the job. Let’s replace all those in Congress over 60 with young people and see what happens; it can’t be any worse than what we have now.

And one more thing: A lot of people think the president lies a lot, but perhaps he just forgets from one day to the next, as some of us old people do.