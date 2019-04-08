Pedestrian, 56, killed crossing street in east valley

A pedestrian was killed Sunday when she walked into the path of a car while crossing Lamb Boulevard in the east valley, according to Metro Police.

The 56-year-old Las Vegas woman was struck while crossing the street about 9:50 a.m. outside of a marked crosswalk south of Sunrise Avenue, police said.

She was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name was not released, pending notification of her family.

The driver of the car, a 62-year-old Las Vegas man, remained on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said. The incident remains under investigation, police said.