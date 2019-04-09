Las Vegas Sun

April 9, 2019

CBS dominates ratings with Final Four, ACM Awards

Kacey Musgraves poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year for “Golden Hour” and female artist of the year at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.

NEW YORK — Between the Final Four, the week's most popular entertainment special and their usual solid shows, there was no stopping CBS this past week.

The Nielsen company said CBS had the eight most-watched shows on the air, led by the men's national basketball semifinal that matched Texas Tech and Michigan State. The Academy of Country Music awards show made it into Nielsen's top 10, as well.

"The Big Bang Theory" seems destined to go out on top, since it was the week's most popular scripted show as it heads into its final run before signing off in May.