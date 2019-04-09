Head-on fatal wreck closes highway between Las Vegas, Phoenix

Authorities say a head-on fatal crash involving two tractor-trailer rigs temporarily closed U.S. 93/Interstate 11 in both directions in Southern Nevada about two miles from the Arizona border.

It's not immediately known how many people were killed in the Tuesday morning wreck and other details on the wreck on the highway that is the main link between Phoenix and Las Vegas weren't released.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported about 9 a.m. that the northbound lanes were reopened. The patrol urged motorists to use caution as the crash investigation and the cleanup of a large diesel spill and debris continued.

Alternative routes include taking Interstate 40 and U.S. 95.