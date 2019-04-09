New era: It’s game day for Aviators at new Summerlin ballpark

Eric Campbell couldn’t wipe the look of wonder off his face.

The Aviators first baseman was part of the Las Vegas minor league baseball team last season, meaning he played at Cashman Field. Things are a little different now, and the move to Las Vegas Ballpark was like trading in the clunker for a Maserati.

And when the Aviators christen the new yard at 7:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats, they finally get to take it for a spin.

“They made it big league, they went above and beyond and it’s going to be fun to play here,” Campbell said. “It’s a major league field, it’s just in Triple-A.”

Campbell joked that the prevailing memory of Cashman Field was how hot the walk from the clubhouse to the outdoor batting cages was. That’s not an issue anymore. The new park includes indoor cages, as well as a state-of-the-art clubhouse, players lounge, weight room, kitchen and everything the players might need.

The Aviators switched their big-league affiliation in the offseason, going from the Mets’ affiliate to the Athletics’ organization. It’s a coincidence that Campbell is back in Las Vegas, having signed a free-agent deal with the A’s in January.

For everyone else, Las Vegas is a new home, and they don’t seem too upset about their new digs.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played in another one like this,” third baseman Sheldon Neuse said. “I’m ready to get going. I’m ready to play.”

It’s not just the players who are impressed. The new affiliation brings with it a new coaching staff, as Fran Riordan is now the fourth manager in four years for baseball in Las Vegas.

Riordan said the facilities are top of the line, and can’t wait to spend the summer at Las Vegas Ballpark.

“This is one of the most beautiful stadiums I’ve ever seen, minor leagues, major leagues included,” he said. “We’re very excited to be a part of this, we’re very excited to be in Las Vegas, and it’s been a tremendous experience so far.”

The Aviators opened their season with a five-game series in El Paso, winning four games. Their inaugural home stand begins tonight, as does the moving-in period for the team into its new luxury home.

“Obviously every one of our goals is to make it back to the big leagues or make it to the big leagues for the first time for a lot of these guys,” Campbell said. “But I guess the worst-case scenario is you spend the whole year here and this place is awesome, too.

“It’s kind of a win-win for all these guys.”