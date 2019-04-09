Our nation’s values eroding

Little by little, the Trump administration is trying to eliminate protections for the most vulnerable among us.

Little by little, Social Security is losing funding. Little by little, Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act are being dismantled. Little by little, the Department of Housing and Urban Development is making cuts to low-income housing. Little by little, public education is on the chopping block. Little by little, programs that help the disadvantaged are getting smaller and smaller. Little by little, immigrants are demonized, and they feel alienated, like they don’t belong in the United States.

No matter what your political affiliation is, please don’t let our country lose its way forward.