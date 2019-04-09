Sara Gilbert exits ‘The Talk,’ cites work-life balance

Andy Kropa/Invision / AP

LOS ANGELES — Sara Gilbert is leaving the daytime talk show she helped launch.

Gilbert announced Tuesday on CBS' "The Talk" that she's decided to exit as a co-host because of her packed work and personal schedule.

Gilbert, who produces and stars on ABC's "The Conners," said her life was "slightly out of balance."

She wasn't spending enough time with her three children, she said, lamenting she had yet to make her 4-year-old's baby book.

There are also other producing and acting opportunities demanding her attention, Gilbert said.

She will finish out the current and ninth season of "The Talk" and plans to return as a guest co-host. Gilbert's replacement wasn't announced.

Another co-host, Julie Chen, exited last fall following sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, former CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves.