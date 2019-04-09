Strong winds blast valley, fill sky with dust

The Aviators' first game at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin will be, in a word, windy.

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph hammered the valley this afternoon and are expected to continue through the night, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

A high-wind warning was in effect until Wednesday night, with the wind expected to peak this evening, the weather service said. The Aviators play at 7:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats.

The blowing dust could complicate commutes, and the Weather Service warned motorists about low visibility. Drivers of high-profile vehicles were urged to exercise caution.

The wind could also damage power lines and roofs, while trees could be blown down, the weather service said. Outdoor furniture and loose items should be secured, officials said.

A cold front passing through Southern Nevada is expected to drop the temperature about 10 degrees Wednesday, with a high of 71 degrees, Outler said.