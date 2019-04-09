We have a right to see the report

It’s ironic that Attorney General William Barr is attempting to obstruct the release of the full Mueller report on collusion and obstruction. The man has a right to his opinion, but what he doesn’t have is the right to add or subtract one word from this exhaustive document. It’s not his. It belongs to us. It was duly charged, bought and paid for with tax dollars, and compiled by a team of reputable government prosecutors.

Congress and the American people have a right to read every word and to form our own opinion of what the report says or doesn’t say. If Barr attempts to withhold, conceal or redact any part of this report, he should be charged with obstruction of justice and subjected to his own impeachment under Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution.

I believe Robert Mueller, as a lifelong law enforcement officer and former head of the FBI, chose his words carefully, knowing this report would ultimately land in the hands of the American public.

Barr may try to use the guise of having to protect certain people or testimony, but there is precedent. In a similar situation during the Nixon/Watergate affair, Judge John Sirica ruled that the people’s right to know supersedes the need to protect individuals or grand jury testimony.

So release the report.