Father, children accused of defrauding IRS of over $2 million

A Las Vegas father and two of his children defrauded the Internal Revenue Service of more than $2 million by filing false returns, including under the name of a dead family member, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada.

The patriarch, Cannedy Trihn, today was sentenced to two years in prison, while his son Chanh Trihn was ordered to serve 8 1/2 years, officials said. Daughter Elizabeth Trihn faces sentencing in May.

The trio, who were indicted on dozens of felony counts, including false claim for a refund, theft of public money and mail fraud, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government with respect to claims, according to their plea agreements. Chanh Trinh also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft.

In the alleged scheme, which ran from 2007 to 2013, the trio registered made-up business entities in Nevada, according to their indictment. They would then file fake corporate tax returns, officials said.

In other instances, they filed misleading individual returns using various names, including their own, and that of a long-deceased family member, officials said. The returns netted them up to $40,000 at a time, court documents show.

Chanh Trihn prepared the returns, while he, his father and sister cashed and deposited the illicitly obtained checks, officials said. About $6 million in false earnings got them more than $2 million in tax refunds from the IRS, officials said.

After they are released from prison, Chanh Trihn, who was fined $2.3 million, and Cannedy Trihn, who owes $1.1 million, face three years of supervised release, officials said.