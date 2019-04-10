Jackie Young is the No. 1 pick by Las Vegas in the WNBA draft

The Las Vegas Aces were in need of a dynamic perimeter player to pair with dominant young center A’ja Wilson, and they may have solved that issue via the draft.

The Aces used the No. 1 overall selection in Wednesday’s WNBA draft to select Jackie Young, a junior guard who led Notre Dame to the NCAA championship game this season. Young is a well-rounded presence who averaged 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in 2018-19.

Las Vegas coach and team president Bill Laimbeer must have made the decision to draft Young late in the process, as she did not declare for the draft until Monday, the day after Notre Dame’s loss to Baylor in the NCAA title game.

Young becomes the third consecutive No. 1 overall pick to join the Aces’ roster. Wilson was drafted with the top pick last year, and the Aces (then the San Antonio Stars) took guard Kelsey Plum with the first selection in the 2017 draft.

Wilson was an instant hit after going first overall last year, as the South Carolina product tore through the WNBA and won Rookie of the Year honors by posting 20.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Young will join an Aces backcourt that already features Plum and veteran All-Star Kayla McBride. Last year, McBride scored 18.2 points per game and made 39.3 percent of her 3-point attempts, while Plum scored 9.5 points and made 43.9 percent from deep (the fourth-best rate in the league).

The Aces begin their 34-game 2019 schedule with a home game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 26.

