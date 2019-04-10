Golden Knights rivalry with Sharks resumes in playoffs

It's time.

The Golden Knights have known for weeks they would open the playoffs against the San Jose Sharks. They limped through the end of the regular season, and the new season begins at 7:30 p.m. today at SAP Center, when the next chapter of the Golden Knights-Sharks rivalry begins.

"It's been a long time coming, and we've waited for this day, and it makes these kind of games exciting," Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt said. "There's going to be a lot of emotions in the game and how you harness them, play off of them, could be a big factor in tonight's game."

The Golden Knights won last year's second round in six games and have faced the Sharks more than any other team in its short history. The matchup is not up there with the league's best rivalries, but a long, contentious series could put it right in the upper echelon.

"It truly is a rival, but you can't get caught up in that," Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty said. "If a different type of game presents itself, we can't get caught up in that rival mode where we have to be rough and tough. I think every game paints a different picture."

Vegas won once in its last eight games, but players insist that's not a big deal. The Golden Knights didn't have a healthy lineup in any of those games and for most had its seeding locked up. They conceded that made the last part of the season tough to play, with nothing to play for, and that they're ready for the playoffs.

Just as Vegas is getting healthy, so too is San Jose. The Sharks only received 53 games from Erik Karlsson, and Joe Pavelski was banged up at the end of the year. Timo Meier missed morning skate today but all are expected to play tonight.

Then of course there is Brent Burns. The Sharks' star defenseman led the team in assists (67) and points (83) and figures to be a Norris finalist when all the votes are tallied. He quarterbacks a deadly power play, and stopping Burns will be one of the keys to the Golden Knights' success.

"Burns is one of the top players in the league, obviously, and every team in the league has problems with him," Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. "He's a talented player, skilled player and hard-working player. We just can't worry about Burns, we have to worry about a lot of their good players, and it's the same for them.

"It's two good teams," Gallant said. "I think it's pretty evenly matched, and whoever executes best and plays disciplined hockey is probably going to win the series."

Western Conference first round

Series: Tied 0-0

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-115, Sharks minus-125; over/under: 6 (minus-115, plus-105)

Golden Knights (0-0) (0-0 road), Pacific Division No. 3 seed

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (73)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (33)

Assists leader: Mark Stone (40)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (2.51 gaa, .913 save percentage)

Sharks (0-0) (0-0 home), Pacific Division No. 2 seed

Coach: Peter DeBoer (fourth season)

Points leader: Brent Burns (83)

Goals leaders: Joe Pavelski (38)

Assists leader: Brent Burns (67)

Expected goalie: Martin Jones (2.94 gaa, .896 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, William Carrier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Nick Holden

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban