Our land is under siege by our government

Whether it involves canoeing, fishing, hiking or any other form of recreation, veterans’ connection with the outdoors is deeply powerful.

Veterans have found solace in nature for decades to help transition off of active duty, reconnect to their families after deployments and help heal the wounds of war. That is why I traveled to Washington, D.C., in March with Vet Voice Foundation to meet with the Nevada congressional delegation and urge them to stand up to the president’s attacks on our public lands.

These attacks are bad for veterans and all Nevadans who love our outdoor spaces.

President Donald Trump has taken many actions that directly threaten our public lands, including proposing major budget cuts to land and wildlife conservation programs and nominating infamous oil and gas lobbyist David Bernhardt to lead the Department of the Interior. Bernhardt’s ties to the fossil fuel industry are so numerous that he is rumored to have to carry a card with him to keep track of his potential conflicts of interest. He has a solid track record of doing favors for his industry friends at the expense of our public lands and is perhaps best known for leading reviews of key environmental regulations, like the Endangered Species Act, to make energy development easier on federal land.

The administration has been unkind to our lands before, even going so far as to recall furloughed government employees during the shutdown to resume processing applications for oil and gas drilling permits on federal lands. However, the most recent budget proposal and Bernhardt nomination are the biggest attacks yet on public lands.

Nature has always been an important part of my life. I live in southwestern Las Vegas on an acre of land. Much of the land in my area is still undeveloped. Picturesque Red Rock Canyon is about a 15-minute drive from my home.

All of these things are by design. The peace and tranquility that nature offers is essential to my sanity. Like many veterans, I find the chaos of urban environments to be a little much at times and need that sort of “personal reset” to get right.

Trump and Bernhardt, who’s now serving as acting Interior secretary, recently released the proposed Interior Department budget for 2020. The budget proposes zeroing out spending on the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a program that protects outdoor spaces in nearly every county across the country.

The president’s attack on the conservation fund is especially hypocritical because the day after releasing his budget, he signed into law bipartisan legislation to permanently reauthorize the fund — falsely taking credit for one of the greatest bipartisan successes of the past few years.

Over the past 50 years, the fund has contributed about $104 million to outdoor spaces throughout Nevada. This funding has given generations of Nevadans the opportunity to make memories hiking, camping and exploring our iconic lands.

Quite simply, a vote in favor of Bernhardt is a vote against our public lands — and the veterans and all Nevadans who rely on them.

The Trump administration has put Nevada’s public lands on the chopping block. Our community is counting on the entire Nevada delegation to stand up for veterans and all Americans by rejecting the Bernhardt nomination and standing up for full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Jeoff Carlson served in the U.S. Navy from 1994 to 1999, and concluding his enlistment as petty officer. He lives in Las Vegas.