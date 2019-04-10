Seniors must be diligent about getting their shots

Despite recent headlines and studies confirming the benefits of vaccinations for fighting disease, many adults, especially seniors, still are not up to date on their shots.

According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, pneumococcal disease is the No. 1 cause of serious illness worldwide.

The disease — which can lead not only to pneumonia but to ear and sinus infections, meningitis and bloodstream infection — affects nearly 1 million adults in the U.S. annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, 5-7 percent die — including 18,000 victims ages 65 and older. Thousands more end up in the hospital each year, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends that all adults 65 and over be vaccinated against pneumococcal disease.

However, at recent meetings, the CDC panel that makes vaccine recommendations, the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, has discussed changing the 65-and-over vaccination recommendation.

A decision to limit, reduce, or alter the recommendation for older adults would be dangerous to the health and well-being of seniors. A 2015 CDC report found that 40 percent of seniors are not vaccinated for pneumonia. Immunization rates for this group are up only slightly in the past decade.

According to a 2016 report, “Aging in the United States,” which was compiled by the Population Reference Bureau:

• The number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise to nearly 24 percent from 15 percent.

• Average U.S. life expectancy increased from 68 years in 1950 to 79 years in 2013, in large part due to the reduction in mortality at older ages.

Vaccines are the best tool at preventing pneumococcal disease, and changes to the current vaccination schedule could lead to an increase in disease prevalence.We must continue to protect our senior population, as it is among our most vulnerable, and ensure accessibility to preventive care and vaccinations.

Christopher Vito is founder and president of Nevada Adult Day Healthcare Centers Inc.