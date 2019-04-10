Sun on the Strip Podcast: The Colosseum, Christie Brinkley, Rob Lowe, Vegas buffets and more

Denise Truscello / WireImage / DeniseTruscello.net
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 | 7:05 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
April 10, 2019
The Colosseum renovation, Christie Brinkley, Rob Lowe, Las Vegas buffets, Barry Manilow, Backstreet Boys and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas Weekly staff writer C. Moon Reed to talk about all this week’s Strip showbiz news:
- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace announces its renovation plans.
- Las Vegas Weekly is all about beautiful buffets.
- Interviews with Christie Brinkley, who stars in “Chicago” at the Venetian, and Rob Lowe, who steps onstage at Planet Hollywood.
- Mo’Nique and Barry Manilow have extended their shows.
- Backstreet Boys are closing out their residency at Zappos Theater.
- Tenors of Rock have opened at Planet Hollywood.
- A “Hunger Games” exhibition is coming to MGM Grand.
- What’s taking over the Strip this week?