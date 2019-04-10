Woman, 76, hit by car, killed while walking dog

A 76-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday while walking with her dog northwest of downtown Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

The accident happened about 10:55 a.m. at Washington Avenue and Twin Lakes Drive, police said. The woman was attempting to cross Washington when she was hit by a car in the crosswalk, police said.

The woman, a Las Vegas resident, was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died, police said. Her name was not released, pending notification of her family, police said.

The dog was also struck and died at the scene, police said.

The driver, a 72-year-old Las Vegas man, was not injured, police said. He remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The accident remained under investigation, police said.