American consumers are picking up the tab for president’s trade war

President Donald Trump claims his tariffs are hurting foreign nations, but the reality is that American consumers are suffering most of the bruises.

That’s according to a growing list of studies examining the winners and losers of the tariffs, including two issued last month by separate groups of economic experts.

One of those studies showed that the tariffs had reduced the U.S. income at a rate of $1.4 billion per month, largely because American consumers and businesses were subjected to “substantial increases” in the cost of goods amid the tit-for-tat that ensued among the nations that Trump had targeted. The study, produced for the Center for Economic Policy and Research by economists from Princeton and Columbia as well as the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said U.S. consumers had paid an average of $200 per person more for various products due to the tariffs.

“We find that the U.S. tariffs were almost completely passed through into U.S. domestic prices,” the economists wrote. “The entire incidence of the tariffs fell on domestic consumers and importers up to now, with no impact so far on the prices received by foreign exporters.”

The other study, conducted by four economists working on a National Science Foundation grant, estimated the loss to the U.S. economy from the trade war at $7.8 billion in 2018, similar to the total in the CEPR report.

The NSF study also said that consumers were hit especially hard in places that had supported Trump in 2016, as foreign countries targeted those areas in retaliation for Trump’s actions.

“Workers in very Republican counties bore the brunt of the costs of the trade war, in part because retaliations disproportionately targeted agricultural sectors,” the economists wrote.

What’s happening here is that, contrary to Trump’s expectations, foreign suppliers haven’t absorbed much of the tariffs.

Some began sourcing their products from countries that weren’t targeted by tariffs, or passed through the cost of the tariffs to consumers. Meanwhile, when some importers raised their prices to offset the tariffs, that gave domestic competitors a chance to follow suit. They took advantage of it, and prices went up across the board.

The impact of the tariffs varies between consumers, but virtually everyone is paying for them in some form due to the dizzying number of products that have been targeted. So the effects range from a fraction of a penny for a can of soda — thanks to tariffs on aluminum — to a far more substantial amount for a new washing machine or high-priced piece of furniture.

The extra costs can add up quickly, even if they come in less than 1 cent at a time. The Beer Institute estimated that drinkers of beer in cans or kegs paid a combined $250 million in increased costs last year due to the aluminum tariff.

Of course, Trump and his supporters contend the tariffs have already yielded enormous benefits for the U.S. economy by prompting producers to keep employers from moving jobs overseas or bringing jobs back to American soil.

But while the CEPR economists estimated that the tariffs might have “saved” 35,000 manufacturing jobs, when compared with their effect on the U.S. economy, the cost to create those jobs was $200,000 per.

Those in the Trump camp also argue that the tariffs were needed to drive U.S. trade partners to the negotiating table to work out better trade deals. They contend the long-term benefits will make Americans forget what’s happening now.

But if the result is anything like Trump’s NAFTA replacement — which has almost universally been described as only marginally better for the U.S. than the original — that argument doesn’t hold water.

Granted, the effect of the tariffs isn’t crippling the economy, at less than 0.1 percent of the annual GDP. On an individual level, many Americans could absorb $200 per person without too much hardship.

But it’s no doubt hurting low-income families and those on fixed incomes. The tariffs also have created intense economic stress and uncertainty for farmers and others whose products have been directly targeted.

Meanwhile, Trump is rolling ahead with his trade war, which he’s threatening to expand to other countries and products.

No doubt, his supporters are cheering for him to keep being aggressive, damn the torpedoes. But they should realize who is really paying the price — they themselves and their fellow Americans.