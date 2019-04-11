Candidate info hard to come by

With regards to the low voter turnout for the latest municipal races, I can speak as a first-time voter who recently relocated here.

I voted in the Henderson elections and prior to Election Day, I could find very little information on the candidates. While the polls were open weeks before Election Day, I couldn’t make an informed choice.

I came across a newspaper article a week before Election Day, but it basically said who the candidates were, not what they were running on or their backgrounds. The Henderson voting website had links to all of the candidates, but only to their filing form; nothing about them.

I had to go online to dig and found some candidates with websites, but not all. So yes, it’s been made easier and more convenient to vote, but difficult to determine why I’m voting and for whom.