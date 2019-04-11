Men suspected of digging for legendary Binion treasure, authorities say

After Nevada casino executive Ted Binion’s slaying some 20 years ago, authorities dug up more than $5 million of silver he buried on one of his properties in Pahrump.

But a legend that lives online suggests there is more out there.

Now, investigators are looking for three men who apparently went searching for the supposed treasure, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said today.

Shovels in hand, the trio was recorded by a surveillance camera the night of March 30 entering and leaving another of Binion’s one-time properties in Pahrump, authorities said. Deputies later discovered several holes had been dug and a brick barbecue smoker demolished, authorities said.

One of the men on the surveillance video was identified as 56-year-old Richard Cleaves, a former employee at the property who was accused of digging there in 2017, authorities said. At that time, he said he read online about the buried treasure and wanted to find it, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Binion, the son of Las Vegas gaming icon Benny Binion, was slain in 1998. His girlfriend and her lover were initially convicted in his death but were granted a new trial and acquitted of murder charges.