Solar power bill needs revisions

Senate Bill 358 would require that Nevada get 50 percent of its electricity from renewable resources by 2030.

This bill, and the Nevada Renewable Standards Initiative that voters will consider in 2020, contain no language describing how or where solar and wind facilities should be built. This will mean immense destruction of Nevada’s wild public lands. The Gemini Solar Project, for example, is planned to be constructed on 10 square miles of public land at the entrance to Valley of Fire State Park.

Our public lands are vital ecosystems that provide habitat for native plants and animals and rejuvenating space for us. They also attract tourists and thus provide revenue for local economies. Scientists now understand that desert soils are “carbon sinks.” When we bulldoze our desert valleys to build utility-scale wind and solar facilities, we release carbon dioxide and prevent the soils from sequestering carbon.

The Nevada Renewable Standards Initiative and SB358 should be revised to mandate a distributed energy resources approach in which solar is built into the urban landscape. Beginning in 2020, California will require that all new homes be outfitted with solar technology. According to Environment America, if Nevada did the same, we would more than double our current solar output by 2045.

The Springs Preserve also showcases a great example of aesthetically pleasing parking lot solar shade structures. Call your state senator and urge them not to pass SB358. Vote no in 2020 on the Renewable Standards Initiative.