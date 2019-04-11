Where Las Vegas ranks for dog attacks on mail carriers

If the mail carrier seems a little wary around your dog, it’s not without reason. Last year, carriers were victim to more than 5,700 dog attacks nationwide, according to a U.S. Postal Service report.

In Las Vegas, last year’s 22 attacks were up slightly from 2017 but not enough to rank the city among the 25 most dangerous in the U.S., the report said.

Houston, with 75 attacks last year, topped the list. In Philadelphia, meanwhile, dog attacks on postal employees jumped nearly 50 percent in 2018 compared to the previous year, the report noted.

Overall, however, the number of attacks has declined in recent years. The 5,700-plus attacks nationwide last year were down about 500 from 2017 and more than 1,000 from 2016.