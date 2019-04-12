Collective bargaining for state workers: What we know (and don’t) about the cost

Nevada could be the next state to allow public sector collective bargaining, an issue supported by the Legislature's Democratic majority and Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Senate Bill 135 would allow public employees to bargain collectively for “wages, hours and other terms and conditions of employment.”

The bill recently passed through the Senate Committee on Government Affairs on a 3-2 party-line vote. It now awaits a hearing in the Senate Finance Committee before heading to the Senate floor.

In past hearings, members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees have testified in support of the bill.

Gina James, a treatment home supervisor with the state, spoke about her struggles in getting paid for overnight standby hours in her job, which culminated in getting the governor involved to get a new work agreement.

“Collective bargaining will provide a process to make our case for fair pay for our work. This is why we need collective bargaining,” she said. “It shouldn’t have to take going to the governor to get something changed as a state employee.”

There are around 25,800 full-time and around 9,850 part-time public employees in the state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Not all of these workers would be eligible for collective bargaining under the bill, which would extend those rights to classified employees, meaning, essentially, those who have gone through a standard hiring process.

It would not include unclassified employees, such as board members or appointees of the governor or attorney general. It would also not include managerial positions or elected officials.

So, what exactly will the cost to Nevada taxpayers be? Here’s a look at some of the moving parts:

Department of Administration

The Department of Administration, which controls human resources in the state, would need more staffing in both the Northern and Southern parts of the state to institute a collective bargaining agreement. It would also endure the expense of the bargaining process.

For fiscal year 2019-2020, the department estimates an addition of almost $1.58 million to its budget for collective bargaining. In 2020-21, the cost is estimated around $1.66 million.

If that rate holds, projections call for an estimated cost of $17.8 million between fiscal year 2021-2022 and fiscal year 2031-2032.

As far as what the impact may be after bargaining gets underway, that’s anyone’s guess, according to the department’s fiscal report.

“The additional fiscal impact of collective bargaining and employee contract mediation on salary and benefit costs cannot be determined at this time,” the report read.

Department of Business and Industry

The Department of Business and Industry’s Employee Management Relations Board is projected to see an increase of investigations, meetings and elections if the bill were to go through — meaning an increased need for revenue.

Those revenues would be covered by bargaining fees, which the board estimates at $336,000 in the first year. The fees would essentially cover the expense.

Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce analysis

The Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, which opposes the legislation, released a report supporting its stance that collective bargaining would be pricey — in the billions of dollars when increased wages and benefits that state workers could receive are considered. The chamber also opposes a proposed increase in the state’s minimum wage.

“According to our estimates, if Nevada were to extend compulsory collective bargaining rights to state workers, it is expected that annual state government expenditures would rise by approximately $579-$596 per capita in 2012 dollars, representing an increase of approximately $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion per year by 2034,” a chamber report read.

The report cited research that shows government expenditures can increase by up to 2.8 times when collective bargaining is approved, while noting it is “extremely difficult to pinpoint an exact amount that expenditures will go up.”

“Ultimately, the question elected officials must ask themselves is whether the benefits associated with collective bargaining outweigh the increased expenditures. This is a philosophical decision,” the report read.