Everything has become partisan

Two years and $55 million of taxpayer money was wasted on special counsel Robert Muellerâ€™s investigation.

Because Mueller refused to indict the president or release his results and left it to others to draw conclusions, he should be admonished and subject to monetary payback.

He passed the report over to a Trump political hack hired just for this moment, William Barr, who refuses to release anything to the American public and has covered for the president without releasing facts to support his summary. Two years of work was summarized by Barr in two days? And, partisans believe him?

Our country is in serious trouble. The law and the Constitution no longer matter; just sue and send your case to upper courts, which have also become partisan.