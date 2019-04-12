Golden Knights look for quick strike vs. Sharks in Game 2

Ben Margot/AP Photo

In all four regular-season meetings this season, the Golden Knights scored in the first five minutes of the game against the San Jose Sharks and three of four meetings in last year's regular season.

The playoffs are a different story. In seven postseason games, including Wednesday's, the Golden Knights have scored in the first five minutes just once. It worked last year, but after their Game 1 loss, the Golden Knights will look to set the tone early at 7:30 p.m. in Game 2 at SAP Center.

"We play this hard and we're this level for a reason, and it's to find our game in the biggest opportunity," Vegas forward Max Pacioretty said. "Momentum changes so much in the playoffs, throughout a game...You're looking to have a really fast start. They had one against us last game and they seemed to be able to hang onto the game the entire time."

The Sharks controlled momentum on Wednesday, scoring the first three goals and never giving their home crowd a reason to fret. The only time all night the Golden Knights were within one goal was when it was 1-0, and the Golden Knights never looked comfortable until it was too late to mount a comeback.

"We need to play more desperate from the drop of the puck," Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch said. "You try to be even-keeled at times and other times be desperate, emotional, you just don't want to be reckless."

Vegas coach Gerard Gallant did not commit to any lineup changes and called them game-time decisions, but defenseman Colin Miller could return to the lineup tonight after being a healthy scratch Wednesday. Miller was third among Vegas defensemen with 29 points this season and had three goals and four assists in 20 postseason games last year.

The rest of the lineup appears to be the same. Nick Holden, Ryan Carpenter, Brandon Pirri and Valentin Zykov are expected to be the scratches.

The Sharks have the obvious advantage in the series, but the Golden Knights can seize that with a win tonight. It's not a must-win game for Vegas yet, but the Golden Knights would feel much better about themselves going home with an even series.

"If we come home on the plane tonight 1-1, you know what, you'll say the old cliche is we came for a split and that's what we got," Gallant said. "I'd like to come for two, but that's not going to happen obviously, so hopefully tonight on the plane we're saying it's 1-1 and we got a split there and we'll see what happens."

Western Conference first round

Series: Sharks lead 1-0

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-120, Sharks minus-130; over/under: 6.0 (minus-105, minus-105)

Golden Knights (0-1) (0-1 road), Pacific Division No. 3 seed

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone (2)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (2)

Assists leader: Max Pacioretty (2)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (4.07 gaa, .875 save percentage)

Sharks (1-0) (1-0 home), Pacific Division No. 2 seed

Coach: Peter DeBoer (fourth season)

Points leader: Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl, Evander Kane, Erik Karlsson, Marc-Edouard Vlasic (2)

Goals leaders: Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl, Evander Kane, Joe Pavelski, Marc-Edouard Vlasic (1)

Assists leader: Erik Karlsson (2)

Expected goalie: Martin Jones (2.00 gaa, .923 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, William Carrier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban