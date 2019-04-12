Medicare for All raises too many concerns

As a doctor, it is always my hope that every Nevadan — and American — has access to high-quality health care at an affordable price.

We’ve made steps to get there through the Affordable Care Act. I’m not saying the ACA is perfect, but it would be a much wiser approach to fix what is broken within the system than to create an impracticable system like “Medicare for All.”

At first mention, Medicare for All may sound like a needed panacea, but it isn’t. The first flaw is that it is prohibitively expensive. The true cost is difficult to calculate, but some early estimates put it at $32 trillion over a 10-year span. If that’s accurate, it would result in a $24,000 average annual tax increase per household.

Additionally, some of the proposed plans call for no deductibles or other forms of patient cost-sharing.

Why is this a bad thing? Deductibles have been increasing steadily and at a pace that has surpassed wage growth. If this pattern continues as it has for decades in every country, regardless of the structure of its health care system, how would we construct taxes to pay for this? Would taxes have to be consistently raised to match the pace of health care costs? How would this be done without causing massive deficits in the federal budget?

Those questions briefly touch on a couple of the financial issues, but there are many more concerns like quality of care, delays in treatment times and the consequences of a one-size-fits-all approach.

An issue that isn’t discussed frequently, but would have an enormous impact on patient access to care, is the retention and recruitment of physicians.

Across the country and especially here in Nevada, there is a shortage of doctors. And on top of that, more and more doctors are turning away Medicare and Medicaid patients because of inordinately low reimbursement rates.

Doctors are unable to sustain full treatment options and adequate care with what is paid by these two programs. This is especially true in Nevada and that has led to the difficulty of recruiting doctors.

That would be the reality of single-payer, a one-track government-funded system without private insurance to defer the lost revenue. With this system, what would the incentive be for people to become doctors? The average doctor comes out of med school with a debt of nearly $200,000. At current reimbursement rates, it would be a near impossibility to pay off the debt in any reasonable amount of time.

Furthermore, fewer doctors, longer waits for treatment, and reduced quality of care is a recipe for the overutilization of emergency rooms. Patients would grow impatient and instead of waiting, would choose the more expensive approach of visiting the emergency room.

This would be not only costly but defeat the purpose of the emergency room — to treat true emergencies. In a life-and-death situation, you would not want to be delayed by something that could be resolved in an office visit.

These are just a few of the concerns with single-payer medical care. Medicare for All may sound good, but I would not want to stake my financial and physical health on a soundbite.

Dr. Rudy Manthei is an ophthalmologist who practices in Henderson.