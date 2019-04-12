Sierra Vista High School teacher accused of sex act with student

METRO POLICE

A Sierra Vista High School teacher was jailed on allegations that he illicitly touched at least one student in a classroom and showed students inappropriate images, authorities said Friday afternoon.

Jonny Cronin, 29, was arrested Thursday on four counts each of a teacher engaging in a sex act with a student and gross lewdness, and one count of exhibiting obscene materials to a minor, Clark County Detention Center logs show.

Details about the arrest and the investigation, including when it began, weren’t immediately available.

Sgt. Bryan Zink, with Clark County School District Police, said the touching had a “sexual connotation.”

Cronin, who was hired in 2016, remained held without bail, jail records show. His work status is assigned from home, Zink said.

The school is located near Robindale and Cimarron roads.