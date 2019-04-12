Trump not much of a protector

A few weeks back, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested to Christian broadcasters that God may have sent President Donald Trump to Earth to protect Israel, a bold suggestion that is eminently confounding.

In President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s America, I attended Lutheran Bible School, learned about the prophets, Joseph’s coat of many colors and Daniel in the lion’s den. We were also taught that God has infinite powers, and He protects Israel. So, are additional protections truly necessary, or was Pompeo just blowing smoke?

Enter Trump, the asserted salvationist, whose powers have yet to be revealed. It would have been merciful to save the flooded Midwest first, but so far, he has only made America gape.

Those unfortunate farmers in Iowa and Nebraska stored their crops in silos, warehouses and converted barns to ride out the tariff wars. The gathered crops could have been sold in spring when the tariffs were lifted.

Instead, record flooding soaked many of the storage facilities, making the crops inside worthless. This should have never happened, because both states had placed their electoral faith in the powers of Trump.

Now, if the same presence that wreaked havoc in the Midwest was extended to Israel, what future prospects would endure for life in the Middle East?