A floating obstacle course debuts at Lake Las Vegas

On May 4, Lake Las Vegas Water Sports debuts its 40,000-square-foot Aqua Park. Inflatable slides, ladders, ramps, “jumping pillows,” “wiggle bridges” and more will float on Lake Las Vegas.

“We wanted to bring something different to Vegas, and we thought this was a good option,” says Lake Las Vegas Water Sports owner Trevor Pope, who started the company four years ago with winnings from his career as a professional poker player.

Appealing to all ages, the Aqua Park will offer both easy and challenging sections. It’ll host free-for-all obstacle exploration as well as competitive races and corporate team building.

“I’ve done it myself,” Pope says. “It’s super-fun, very challenging and definitely a good workout.”

The floating obstacle course is the newest addition to what is becoming an aqua empire for Lake Las Vegas Water Sports. The business now rents access to water jet packs, yachts, kayaks, water pedal bikes, paddle boards, pedal boats, slingshot cars and a wakeboard cable park. Pope plans to open 10 more locations in the next five years.

Access to the Aqua Park is available via one- and two-hour passes ($20-$30) or a $99 season pass. —C. Moon Reed

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.