How lone employee at Spring Valley shop fought off sexual assault

METRO POLICE

Related news Man held in attempted sex assault at Spring Valley business

The victim was in a panic when police arrived at the Spring Valley business. Tearfully, she narrated the ordeal of an attack and how she’d just fended off an attempted rape.

She was alone in the tea shop April 4, she said, when a man asked to use the bathroom. He said he wanted to wash his face.

But it wasn’t long before the victim lay on the floor, being dragged into the bathroom, according to Metro Police.

The man got on top of her, but the victim managed to push him away, thwarting a sexual assault, police said.

Before Armando Mejia fled, he punched her in the face, telling her, “you will remember this,” a detective wrote in his arrest report.

Then he took $20 from the tip jar.

This likely accelerated his arrest, which came less than 24 hours later. Police said the 46-year-old man left behind a fingerprint.

The attack was reported at about 5:20 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

A week later, Mejia remained at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of attempted sexual assault, battery to commit a sexual assault, kidnapping and robbery.

After Mejia went to the back of the business, the employee followed to keep an eye that something wasn’t stolen while she washed dishes in the back room, she told police.

Soon, Mejia grabbed her, dragging her into the bathroom where he put a hand over her mouth and another on her neck, constricting it, police said.

During the onslaught, he grabbed the victim’s cellphone and threw it into the toilet, according to the report. She offered him money to stop, but he did not relent.

But her fight continued until he finally got off her. He got up, headed toward the front, approached her again, and threw a punch, police said.

Part of Mejia’s time at the location was captured on surveillance video clear enough for Metro investigators to use facial recognition to further identify him, according to the report.

Mejia was one of two men the victim picked out of the photo lineup, but ultimately identified the wrong man as her attacker, according to police.

But they had other evidence against him, according to the report.

Shirtless, Mejia was captured on video as he walked through the back of the business. A tattoo that’d been documented with a division of parole and probation was exposed, police said.

The day of his arrest, police tracked Mejia, who was homeless, near the crime scene, according to the report.

At first, he said, he didn’t remember going into the business. When he was confronted about the allegations, he denied them, noting that “he is always accused of things like this.”

“He went on to say that women get raped on the streets and he has to protect them, but he doesn’t do ‘things like that,’” a detective wrote in his arrest report.

Mejia is next scheduled to make a court appearance on May 7, jail logs show.