It’s time to start uniting the U.S.

President Donald Trump missed a perfect opportunity to begin the healing process for a divided country. He could have commended special counsel Robert Mueller for his exhaustive investigation that cleared him of the collusion charge. Instead, he attacked the opposition, accusing them of being evil and treasonous. He also stayed in form by lying that he was completely exonerated of the obstruction charge, which he was not.

He knows he has his base hooked. They are so gullible that the bigger the lies or attacks, the more revered he becomes to them. Trump attacking the news media, court system or opposition is music to their ears. Music to my ears would be for Trump to embrace his role as president and bring America together.