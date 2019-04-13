Las Vegas woman crossing road in wheelchair dies in crash with motorcycle

Metro Police announced the 33rd traffic-related fatality it has investigated this year by sharing a photo late Friday on social media of a busted wheelchair knocked over on the road.

A woman in the wheelchair was crossing Decatur Boulevard, near Harmon, at about 7:30 p.m. Friday outside of a designated area when a motorcycle plowed onto her, police said.

The 72-year-old Las Vegas woman died at University Medical Center. The motorcyclist also was treated for minor injuries, police said.

The motorcyclist was not impaired, police said. The collision turned over his 2014 Harley Davidson Street Glide.

“A motorcyclist is lucky to be alive,” Metro wrote on Twitter, noting that the woman was about block away from a crosswalk.