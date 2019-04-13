Make a humane choice for Easter

As we approach Easter season, it is time to warn people against buying baby rabbits, chicks or ducks. Rabbits are the third most numerous animal dumped in shelters and, along with baby chicks and ducks, are victims of our disposal society often perceived as toys or objects for frivolous amusement.

Often within days these animals die from rough handling, stress and lack of proper knowledge on how to handle and care for them. People buy them with good intentions, but these animals suffer broken bones, internal injuries and carry diseases such as salmonella.

You can help prevent unnecessary suffering by giving children stuffed animals. Animals are not toys and nothing with a heartbeat should be given as one. As adults, let us make the humane choice.