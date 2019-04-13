Wealth gap just keeps widening

I would like to add to what was written in the April 4 letter “Get back to the gold standard.”

Since moving to a free-floating fiat currency in 1971, the dollar has lost more than 85 percent of its purchasing power. It has caused the financialization of our economy to the point where all that some corporations are doing is chasing yield instead of investing in their workers and communities and creating value for consumers and society.

It has been shown that he Federal Reserve’s policy of monetary expansion is what drives most of the inequality that benefits the 1 percent, causes wage stagnation and harms those on fixed incomes the most. It is no coincidence that the two most significant episodes of monetary and credit expansion — the 1920s and the 1990s — saw the greatest wealth and income disparities. We saw it jump again during the Bush/Obama stimulus that mostly benefited Wall Street and Washington, D.C., cronies.

Playing around with Modern Monetary Theory is worse than playing with fire; no amount of increased taxation could quench the explosion of price inflation that would likely see Americans starving in the streets. Central banking has sown the seeds of our continual impoverishment, and no politician or political party can prevent that. Nor do they want to.