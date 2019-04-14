AOC’s smarts are well-known

While in high school, she won second place in the microbiology category at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair. This award resulted in a scholarship to Boston University. It also resulted in MIT Lincoln Laboratory naming the asteroid 23238 Ocasio-Cortez after her. In 2008-09, she served as an intern in the foreign affairs and immigration office of Sen. Ted Kennedy. In 2011, she graduated cum laude from Boston University in a double major of economics and international relations. In the 2018 Congressional elections, she was elected the youngest woman to ever serve as a House member.

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was recently described by Donald Trump Jr. as a former bartender who just learned that there are three branches of the government. Is he really that uninformed about her background, or is he stupid enough to think we believe him?