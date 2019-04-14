Highlight all that Nevada offers

Nevada has the potential to become a global destination for families and individuals looking for unique recreational adventures.

Tourists in Nevada are seeking more than just gaming and nightlife when they visit. There is a growing demand for recreational activities that families and thrill seekers will continue to pursue. We must ensure that Nevada is at the forefront of this growing market and can ensure that our state parks and local businesses remain competitive in the ever-increasing world of eco-tourism.

With other western states like Utah, Arizona and California making outdoor recreation a priority, Nevada will fall behind if our Legislature doesnâ€™t take action. An Office of Outdoor Recreation could market recreational activities, promote our beautiful public lands and boost revenue for local businesses.

The writer is co-owner of Vegas Indoor Skydiving.